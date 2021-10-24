2021 Encinitas Holiday Parade canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — The City of Encinitas is canceling its 2021 holiday parade after being recommended by the State of California Department of Public Health to require proof of vaccination or a pre-entry negative test against COVID-19.

According to city officials, the parade event does not have a defined access point to verify vaccination status and/or a negative test result, making it impossible to follow the recommendation by the state.

The state’s current guidelines for mega-events are due to be updated on or around November 1, it is unlikely that there will be any significant change to current recommendations.

"While the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department has been planning the 2021 Parade, department staff have continued to monitor recommendations and guidance from the County and the State," the City of Encinitas said in a released statement Thursday.

"CDPH'S 'Beyond the Blueprint' guidance outlines recommendations for mega-events such as the Holiday Parade."

Additionally, due to the nature of the event, with spectators and parade participants in close contact, implementation of any possible modifications would exceed available parade resources and greatly impact both the spectator and participant experience.

'Beyond the Blueprint' guidelines as of August 18, 2021: