Encinitas city councilmember charged with felony assault

The complaint says Luke Shaffer was also accused of misdemeanor charges of hit and run and willful omission to perform duty.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An Encinitas city councilmember faces a felony assault charge from a July 5 incident, according to court documents obtained by ABC 10News.

The complaint says Luke Shaffer was also accused of misdemeanor charges of hit and run and willful omission to perform duty.

The exact details of the incident in question have not been publicly released.

Shaffer faces up to five and a half years in prison if convicted on all charges. The complaint indicates Shaffer's arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

ABC 10News reached out to Shaffer but has not heard back. The City of Encinitas declined to comment on this story.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
