Driver killed by teen fleeing police in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – A 60-year-old man was killed late Friday night after he was rear-ended by a car driven by a 17-year-old Escondido boy fleeing from police.

Escondido Police Department said around 10: 45 p.m., a white Dodger Charger nearly collided head-on into officers after they responded to complaints about a party north of Kit Carson Park.

A few minutes later, another officer spotted the car speeding south on Via Rach Parkway toward Interstate 15. The officer attempted to stop the car, but it ran a red light and accelerated to over 100 mph moments before the crash on Via Rancho Parkway near Lomas Serenas Drive.

EPD said the teen ran away from the scene but was taken into custody a few moments later. He was arrested, taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. He faces charges that include vehicle homicide, felony evading police and driving under the influence.

Police said excessive speed and alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Firefighters freed the victim from the wreckage, and he was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.

Officers are investigating the party to identify the host and whether that person has any criminal culpability for providing alcohol to the 17-year-old suspect.

Officer Adan Martinez is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call him at 760-839-4465.