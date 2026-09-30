Developer to build 70 townhomes near Escondido Transit Center

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Workers are clearing rubble at Quince and Valley Parkway in Escondido, making way for 70 new three-story townhomes being built by KB Home near the Escondido Transit Center.

The development, called the Crossings community — formerly Gateway Plaza — received its entitlement earlier this year. Grading is expected to begin within the next few weeks, depending on the pace of demolition.

Steve Ruffner, the SVP of National Contracts, Supply Chain and Studio of KB Home, said the location is designed to support a car-optional lifestyle.

"Higher density homes is can people leave their car and walk to entertainment, restaurants and their lifestyle, and that's really what this is going to offer. We think it's a fantastic location and the price will be right for new families," he told ABC 10News.

The project comes as Escondido works to meet state housing goals. The city's population grew about 6% from 2010 to 2020, while its housing stock increased only about 2% during the same period. According to the state, Escondido needs to build 9,607 new housing units by 2029.

State reports indicate the city plans to concentrate new development in higher-density areas such as downtown and East Valley — the same area where the Crossings community is being built.

The development will not include affordable housing units. Ruffner said that while affordable housing is often required in KB Home communities, it is not a requirement for this particular project.

"A lot of times when we build communities we're required to do affordable housing within the community and we do that often, but in this particular community we're not doing that."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

