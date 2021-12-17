Detectives release sketch of suspect in attempted kidnapping in Vista

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department have released a sketch to the public in hopes of nabbing a man accused of trying to abduct a middle school student in North County earlier this week.

According to the SDSO, the attempted kidnapping happened on Monday, December 13 around 8:30 a.m. in Vista.

San Diego deputies say a 13-year-old-student at Roosevelt Middle School was on her way to a bus stop near the intersection of West Los Angeles Drive and Georgia Lane when a white van with no license plates passed her then made a U-turn.

The teenage girl told deputies a man got out and told her in Spanish to get into the van. He then allegedly grabbed her by her backpack and shoulder.

Detectives say the girl was able to escape by striking the man with her elbow, and she then ran to the bus stop and the van drove away.

The incident was reported to SDSO the following day and the student told authorities she did not tell her parents about it until the next day because she was upset and unsure of how to handle the situation.

The man in the sketch is described as a Hispanic man with a thin build and spiky brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black jeans, a black scarf or mask, and black sunglasses.

If anyone recognizes the man in the sketch or has any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

You can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.