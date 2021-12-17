Vista Unified school district issues 'safety alert' after reported attempted kidnapping

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Vista Unified School District sent out a safety alert to parents Wednesday after a reported attempted kidnapping of an eighth-grade student. The district said the student is now safe.

Tuesday evening, Superintendent Matt Doyle sent an alert informing parents about an eighth student who was "approached and grabbed" at a school bus near W. Los Angeles Drive and Georgia Lane in Vista.

Parents, Teachers, and Staff,



We have received credible notification from the Vista Sheriff Detectives that there was an attempted kidnapping of a middle school student yesterday after school. An 8th grade student was approached and grabbed by two men in a white van at W. Los Angeles Drive and Georgia Lane in Vista. This location was near a school bus stop. The student was successful in evading the attempted kidnapping. The student is safe now.

The Vista Sheriffs Department said they're increasing their presence in the area and monitoring that children get to their homes safely.

"Lots of kids, lots of apartments, so we have kids walking back and forth, as early as 6 and 7 in the morning sometimes alone, sometimes in groups, ” said resident Star Padilla.

The district released a description of the suspect's vehicle. It's described as an older white van with no license plate, tinted windows with minor damage, and double doors in the rear.

Vista Unified describes the suspects as Hispanic males in their 30s.

SUSPECT #1:

Hispanic male adult, 30's, approximately 5'8", 150 pounds, short brown hair that was spiked with gel, sunglasses, and a black scarf/mask covering most of his face



SUSPECT #2:

Hispanic male adult, 30's, short brown hair that was shaved on one side, sunglasses, and a black scarf/mask covering most of his face

The sheriff's department said it's investigating the incident.

