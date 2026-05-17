Demonstrators gather outside local car wash to protest Escondido's contract with DHS

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Protesters gathered at the intersection of Brotherton Road and Center City Parkway in Escondido Saturday, urging drivers to avoid Talk of the Town Car Wash.

The organizer claims the car wash donated to Mayor Dane White's re-election campaign. Organizers say that connection is tied to a larger issue: a contract the Escondido Police Department renewed in January with the Department of Homeland Security for use of the city's firing range.

The contract is worth roughly $67,000.

According to Escondido police, only Homeland Security Investigations — a division within ICE — had been using the range, not ICE's Enforcement and Removal division.

Organizers say the protest is a way to voice their concerns about the city's relationship with federal immigration authorities.

"You have the chance to vote for people who want to protect and defend the city and protect immigrants in our community in November, but you also have the chance every day to vote with your wallet," Richard Cannon, an organizer, said.

White was unavailable for comment Saturday. He has previously spoken publicly about the contract.

"While I agree the current situation is chaotic, that would be more chaotic. We're left with a losing option either way," White said.

White has also addressed what the contract covers.

"It is to utilize the police department shooting range that is here in the city of Escondido," White said.

The owner of Talk of the Town Car Wash declined to be interviewed.

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