Decades of development transforming North City into new, evolving downtown area of San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (KGTV) — Decades of development are transforming North City into the new evolving downtown area of San Marcos.

The concept of North City first started to take shape in 2004. Historically, people knew San Marcos Boulevard’s Restaurant Row as downtown San Marcos. After more than two decades of building, North City is now what many consider to be the core of the community.

Developer Darren Levitt showed the new 12-story apartment complex, 222 North City, which broke ground in 2022.

"Right in the heart of the North City development," Levitt said. "222 North City is really the crown jewel and the newest product to be released within the North City project."

The newly developing downtown is surrounded by restaurants, apartments, and affordable housing, all in a walkable space.

"A mix of different uses from retail, office, hotel, student housing, market rate housing, and affordable housing all within a dynamic downtown neighborhood," Levitt said.

Before the development, the area was mostly open space and light industrial.

"Not too long ago, this was mostly open space. It was a little bit of light industrial. There was a couple of residents. But unfortunately, a lot of people were coming and using this as a dumping ground for their old furniture and stuff like that. Now, look around us today, and it’s just a thriving new community within a community," Mike Sannella, San Marcos' Deputy Mayor, said.

Construction is still happening, but 222 North City is almost done. The grand opening of the new complex is set for next month.

While a lot has been accomplished, there is a lot more to build in the area.

"We’re planning a grocery store, some adjacent retail, Hampton Inn will get refreshed and upgraded. And then the west side, those are 627 homes that are actively being built and sold. It’s called the Hill District at North City," Levitt said.

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