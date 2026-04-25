ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — City leaders in Escondido are looking at higher fines and drones to catch people using illegal fireworks.

On Thursday, a city council subcommittee debated a new fireworks ordinance where the fine for shooting them off would increase from $100 to $1,000 per incident. The new rules would also allow the police and fire departments to use drones to enforce the rules.

Escondido Mayor Dane White expects the new fines to pass.

"This Fourth of July is going to be much different in the city. The fines are much different, enforcements much different. So be cautious lighting off fireworks or, don't light off fireworks," White said.

White said fireworks rules have been ignored on popular holidays like July 4 and New Year's.

"Anybody who lives on the east side of town like I do knows it sounds like a legitimate war zone, and it's just non-stop basically from the afternoon to the wee hours of the morning," White said.

Escondido's Fire Marshal said this ordinance is a way to fight against possible wildfires.

"To create safety for the city's residents and community. And so wildfire is a big threat, especially with fireworks so the intention is to reduce the wildfire risk," La Vona Koretke, the Escondido Fire Marshal, said.

The Escondido Police Department told me they do not have the capacity to patrol for fireworks for extended periods.

"We will follow our current drone policy with state and federal laws regarding their deployment," a spokesperson said.

Right now, all fireworks are illegal in Escondido.

Heather Middleton's Dalmatian has accomplished a lot, being a champion show dog and American Kennel Club trick dog. But Middleton said her dog, like many pets, cannot handle fireworks.

"We have this big, strong, amazing dog who accomplishes all these things and is fearless out in the world, but then these fireworks come along, and completely disable her," Middleton said.

Middleton's dog, Coco, is the inspiration for her Facebook group, "Escondido Fights Illegal Fireworks."

The proposal will go before the city council on May 13.

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