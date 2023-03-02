CHP releases video of possible suspect vehicle in fatal Fallbrook hit and run

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol has released surveillance video of a possible suspect vehicle in a Fallbrook hit and run crash that killed a 21-year-old man.

The fatal crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, when the young man was walking in the road westbound on E. View Street, near N. Main Avenue. According to CHP's press release, a gray or light blue sedan traveling West on View Street hit him.

CHP officers confirmed the victim died at the scene.

Witnesses told officers the car appeared to be an older model Hyundai sedan, possibly an Elantra, and it may have damage to its front bumper, hood and windshield. CHP originally said it may have been a Honda Accord, but that is not the case.

The video officers released was from a Ring door camera in the area, and it showed the suspect vehicle before the crash. CHP is asking for the public's help to find said suspect vehicle.

The victim has not been identified at this time.