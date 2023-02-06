Watch Now
Hit-and-run crash in Fallbrook leaves 21-year-old man dead

Posted at 9:05 AM, Feb 06, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Authorities are searching for a car linked to a hit-and-run crash in Fallbrook that left a young man dead Sunday night.

California Highway Patrol officials said a 21-year-old Fallbrook man was walking in the road westbound on E. View Street, near N. Main Avenue, when a blue sedan traveling west on View Street struck him.

The car, possibly a Honda Accord, left the scene and CHP officials believe the vehicle sustained front windshield damage in the collision.

CHP officials confirmed the victim died at the scene.

A detailed description of the suspect vehicle was not immediately released.

