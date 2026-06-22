Carlsbad takes proactive steps to reduce wildfire risk

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Carlsbad is ramping up its proactive firefighting efforts this summer, with the City Council recently approving a plan to develop a comprehensive Community Wildfire Protection Plan following the first phase of the city's Wildfire Mitigation Plan.

Carlsbad Fire Marshal and Division Chief Darcy Davidson said the wildfires in Los Angeles in January of 2025 helped accelerate the city's planning efforts.

"After the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles in early 2025, and that made us realize that we wanted to take some proactive efforts to formulate a strategic plan," Davidson said.

The state’s fire hazard severity zone map shows hot spots spread across Carlsbad, and Davidson said even that map fell short of capturing the full picture.

"And even with that significant increase in the maps, we knew that the maps didn't pick up all of the area in Carlsbad where there was risk," Davidson said. "So we wanted to do a detailed analysis."

That analysis found three key findings:

Like much of California, Carlsbad faces wildfire risk and exposure.

Additional vegetation management and defensible space improvements are needed.

Environmental and regulatory considerations must be carefully balanced as future mitigation projects are evaluated.

"So we know that vegetation is increasing and it's drying out," Davidson said.

Davidson said the data points to a clear priority for homeowners: focus on your own property first.

"So, while oftentimes, we look outwards to the open space and we have fear that a fire will start outside of our property, again, the data has been clear that the most important area to protect is the area on your own parcel closest to your home," Davidson said. "And that is because about 90% of wildfires are started from embers that are flying well in front of the flame front.”

The city will continue clearing dry brush on city-owned properties. Davidson said residents who are unsure what to do on their own land can request a free inspection.

"We do offer courtesy inspections of homes in Carlsbad," Davidson said. "We could come out to their property with those resources, look specifically at their home, and help them figure out what the risks are, and on top of that, to prioritize those.”

Over the next 9 to 12 months, Phase 2 of the plan will put more of those recommendations into action. Community feedback will be a central part of the process, with outreach planned both online and in person.

