Carlsbad security guard arrested after firing stun gun at patron's face

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — A security guard at a popular Carlsbad sports bar was arrested after allegedly firing a stun gun at a patron at close range during a World Cup watch party.

Carlsbad police responded Wednesday to Park 101, where security guard David Marquez allegedly fired a stun gun at a patron, with the probes latching onto the man's face. Marquez was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a stun gun.

"He had already basically left the establishment. And the security guard was still having some kind of altercation with him and then just point blank shot at him straight in the face and you can see the guy just fall to his knees, holding his face," said Kendall Johnson, a patron at Park 101.

Marquez was released Thursday on $30,000 bail and is due in court on July 2.

Park 101 has been a gathering spot for World Cup fans.

"It's just really fun to see everyone come together. And get together for this event that doesn't happen always often," said Johnson.

Word of the incident spread quickly through the community.

"My parents sent me the videos, it is pretty crazy. Everybody ... like knows about it, which you know it's a tight community," said Nichollas Mesquita, another customer.

Despite the incident, regulars say it should not deter people from returning to the bar for future watch parties.

"I think it's just an unfortunate event. I don't think it should reflect poorly on Park 101. And as we see today behind us, there's lots of people who are still here, families who are enjoying the game, and that's what it's all about," said Johnson. "The fact that like the security guard was the one that was making people unsafe and that was really shocking to me."

I spoke with Rob, one of the owners of Park 101, off camera. He said the bar is cooperating with the investigation and, because it is active, chose not to comment.

ABC 10News has contacted the person with the video of the incident for permission to use it but has not heard back.

