Carlsbad pumpkin patch opens for fall season with Peace Fest celebrating community and schools

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Fall festivities are officially underway in North County as the Carlsbad Strawberry Company opened its pumpkin patch for the season, partnering with Kids for Peace to host Peace Fest over the weekend.

The farm, which has been operating in Carlsbad since 1952, kicked off its annual pumpkin patch season with families flocking to enjoy traditional fall activities and support local schools.

"We've been here in Carlsbad since 1952, so it's just really amazing to see all the new generations coming in with their new family members enjoying the farm," said Robin Ukigawa, operations manager at Carlsbad Strawberry Company.

The Peace Fest event brought together local schools and food vendors as a fundraising opportunity for participating schools throughout the community.

"Everything you see here is all the schools really bringing out all the food vendors and trying to raise money for their specific schools out here," Ukigawa said.

Families enjoyed pony rides, tractor rides, tricycle races and a variety of food options including lumpia and beignets. Many attendees said the event provided the perfect start to spooky season.

Brad Lackey, who attended with his family, shared his enthusiasm for returning after last year's rainy conditions.

"Peace Fest, we came last year and it was a lot of rain, but we still survived and we thought this year would be even better," Lackey said.

When asked about Halloween preparations, Lackey expressed his family's excitement for the upcoming season.

"Are you guys ready for Halloween?"

"Yes, we love Halloween. Halloween is amazing and fall," Lackey said.

Children at the event were already planning their Halloween costumes. Gwennie Hicks shared her creative group costume idea.

"Me and my friends are gonna be cleaning supplies," Hicks said.

For those who missed opening weekend, the pumpkin patch will remain open through the first week of November, giving families plenty of time to find the perfect pumpkin for fall decorating and Halloween celebrations.

