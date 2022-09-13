Carlsbad police help rescue woman after her car goes over cliff

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Police jumped into action after a woman's car went over a cliff following a crash in Carlsbad Tuesday morning.

According to the Carlsbad Police Department, officers received a call at 8:45 a.m. about a crash at Solamar and Carlsbad Boulevard.

A rescue mission was prompted once When police arrived at the scene and discovered the crash.

The victim has been taken to a local hospital and there is no word on her condition. The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.