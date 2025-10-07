Carlsbad PD: Woman stole $100K worth of merchandise from Under Armour outlet

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — The Carlsbad Police Department says a San Diego woman has been charged with 10 felony counts of grand theft after stealing roughly $100,000 in merchandise from the city's Under Armour outlet store.

CPD says it started its investigation into a series of retail thefts at Under Armour's Carlsbad location in May 2025. The department's detectives worked hand-in-hand with the company's loss prevention team, reviewing surveillance footage and analyzing evidence related to multiple thefts at the store. CPD says they determined the suspect was 65-year-old Yvonne Tran of San Diego.

As the investigation continued, detectives believe Tran was involved in more than 40 different thefts from the same Under Armour location, leading to "significant financial losses" for the store.

CPD detectives built a "comprehensive case" to link Tran to the thefts as they worked with Under Armour corporate investigators. On Oct. 1, detectives arrested Tran in San Diego as they served a search warrant at her home.

As the warrant was served, police found a "substantial quantity" of stolen Under Armour merchandise, with an approximate retail value of about $100,000.

Tran was booked into jail on 10 counts of felony grand theft. Police say the investigation continues; the department is looking into whether there are more victims and if Tran is connected to other retail theft plots around the region.