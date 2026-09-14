Carlsbad declares emergency over crumbling coastal bluffs along boulevard

Carlsbad declared a local emergency Wednesday after unstable bluffs and cracks in the pavement raised concerns along a stretch of Carlsbad Boulevard that runs over the bluffs.

The city is now working with the California Coastal Commission to obtain an emergency permit that would allow crews to add boulders to stabilize the crumbling coastline. A wall of boulders already exists in the area, and the city will extend it to the affected bluff.

High surf driven by El Niño has already impacted the coast, and with a potentially wet winter ahead, officials say more work is needed to protect the roadway. Traffic cones are currently in place warning people to stay back from the unstable area.

Gilbert Morrow was visiting the stretch of beach at Encinas Creek for the first time with his daughter, searching for unique rocks, when he saw the damage up close.

"I know there's been all sorts of weather things. Earlier there was a big storm and stuff earlier in the year that did a lot of damage to the coast here," Morrow said.

Morrow said he and his daughter kept their search away from the bluffs.

"Well, we stay away from the edges because you never know, you know," Morrow said.

Morrow said he was glad the city made the bluff stabilization a priority.

"Yeah, I mean there's so many things in San Diego that need to be fixed and Carlsbad and the whole county, but especially things with roadways and safety concerns, people need those to get around," Morrow said.

Crews could begin placing the heavy boulders as early as this week. The emergency declaration is in place until Tuesday's City Council meeting, when leaders could vote confirm it.

