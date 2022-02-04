Watch
Camp Pendleton warns explosives training might cause noise from Feb. 4-11

Posted at 12:17 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 15:17:58-05

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Camp Pendleton is warning the public training operations will be firing high-power explosives from Friday, Feb. 4 to Friday, Feb. 11., which will likely generate loud sounds and vibrations over the next week.

According to the North County Fire District, the sounds of explosions “booms” may be amplified and heard up to 50 miles away depending on atmospheric conditions.

