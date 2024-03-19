Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Camp Pendleton Marine pleads guilty to killing 12-year-old boy in DUI crash

Santiago Gaspar, 12, a DUI victim
Courtesy of Lidia Sebastian
Santiago Gaspar was killed in a car crash caused by an alleged drunk driver in Oceanside Tuesday night.
Santiago Gaspar, 12, a DUI victim
Posted at 4:17 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 19:17:47-04

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A Camp Pendleton-based Marine who drove drunk and caused the death of a 12-year-old boy in an Oceanside car crash pleaded guilty Tuesday to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI charges.

Edward Minot, 21, was arrested last summer for the crash that killed Santiago Gaspar and injured two others in the vehicle, including the victim's 6- year-old brother.

Minot was 20 years old at the time and he was also injured in the Fourth of July crash.

Minot, who was initially charged with murder, is expected to be sentenced next month to 13 years and eight months in state prison, according to Deputy District Attorney David Uyar.

According to Oceanside police, the crash happened about 11 p.m. after an Oceanside police officer was alerted to a white Volkswagen Golf GTI hatchback near Mission Avenue and Myers Street traveling with no lights on.
"The officer attempted to effect a traffic stop northbound on Myers Street just south of Pier View Way," OPD Sgt. Clint Bussey said. "The driver failed to yield and immediately sped north on Myers Street at a high rate of speed."

About 30 seconds later, the suspect's vehicle broadsided a blue Nissan Altima traveling east on Surfrider Way, the sergeant said. Alcohol and speed were considered to be factors in the collision, Bussey said.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free Books for Kids

ABC 10News STORY TIME Free Books for Kids!