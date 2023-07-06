Marine arrested on suspicion of DUI for crash that killed 12-year-old boy

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Sobbing next to where her little boy died, the mother of a 12-year-old who was allegedly killed by a drunk driver called for justice Thursday.

Speaking in Spanish, Elva Sebastian shared her heartache in a raw interview next to flowers that lay next to where her son Santiago Gaspar died.

“She wanted us to know that she misses her son dearly. That was her first son. It wasn’t her plans to bury her son so young,” said Anderson Tomas, Gaspar’s cousin, who translated for his aunt.

Gaspar was in a Nissan Altima with another adult and child when their vehicle was hit by an alleged drunk driver.

That driver took off when an officer tried to pull him over around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Oceanside Police said.

That driver — Edward Minot Jr., 20, of Mill Spring, North Carolina — is a Camp Pendleton Marine, 10News has confirmed.

“He should be held more to a higher standard more than a normal person. He should have shown and acted like a military way,” said Tomas adding his family wants justice for Gaspar.

“He was a sweet kid. He was about to start eighth grade this year.”

Austin Grabish Elva Sebastian, right, sobs while speaking about her son Santiago Gaspar, 12, on Thursday in the Oceanside back alley where he was killed.

Oceanside Police said they arrested Minot Jr. for suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter.

The Marine Corps confirmed Minot Jr. is with the 1st Maintenance Battalion.

“1st Marine Logistics Group commits itself to high standards for personal conduct, both on and off duty, and will continue to cooperate with the Oceanside Police Department while the incident is being investigated,” said COMMSTRAT deputy director 1st Lt. T. Trey Judd in a statement.

Gaspar’s family is now fundraising online to help pay for his funeral.