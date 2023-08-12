Bunnie Fire now 100% contained, Cal Fire San Diego says

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — Cal Fire San Diego announced Friday night the Bunnie Fire in Ramona is now 100% contained.

The fire sparked Wednesday morning off San Vicente Road, near Bunnie King Lane, and grew to 184 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation orders were put in place, but people were able to return to their homes Wednesday night since firefighters stopped the forward spread and started containing the fire.

One firefighter suffered a heat-related injury, but they were OK after being checked out on scene.

No buildings were damaged in this fire.

Cal Fire says the cause of the Bunnie Fire is still under investigation.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO [Final] The Bunnie Fire is now 100% contained. #BunnieFire — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 12, 2023

