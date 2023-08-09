Watch Now
Brush fire erupts in Ramona area, threatens structures

Posted at 11:59 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 14:59:53-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Crews have been dispatched to a brush fire threatening structures in Ramona.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Cal Fire San Diego officials said the blaze dubbed the Bunnie Fire was reported in the area of Chuck Wagon Road.

Officials said the fire had burned five acres as of 11:35 a.m. and was at a moderate speed, but it had “potential of 10+ acres.”

Cal Fire also noted the fire was threatening structures on Chuck Wagon Road.

There was no immediate word on possible evacuations.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

