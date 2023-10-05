Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside awarded $250,000 to battle hate crimes

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A nonprofit based in Oceanside was one of the many recipients of a $250,000 grant from the California Department of Social Services to curb the increasing reports of hate crimes.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside is a youth development organization, creating a safe, fun and enriching environment for kids during non-school hours.

Through the Stop the Hate grant, organizations are expected to support survivors affected by hate crimes by offering services and facilitating anti-hate prevention measures.

A report from California Attorney General Rob Bonta found a 20.2% jump in hate crimes between 2021 and 2022, rising from 1,763 to 2,120.

In San Diego, city councilmember Raul Campillo proposed on Sept. 7making the spreading of hateful flyers a misdemeanor.

This was following recent incidents involving thousands of antisemitic flyers that were left on cars in neighborhoods of Del Cerro, Allied Gardens, La Jolla and La Mesa.

To address the hate crime issues, the nonprofit is is also looking to provide extensive outreach and education to local communities through its Food Truck program.

“Our Club has a long history of providing DEI and anti-hate programming to our members, and this incredible grant will allow us to expand on that. It is imperative to the health of all of our members to create a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment, and this important partnership with CDSS will allow us to accomplish that," Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside CEO Jodi Diamond said. "While there is much work to do, I remain hopeful that acceptance and inclusion will win over hate."