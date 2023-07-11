Boys ride through Del Cerro neighborhood to remove antisemitic flyers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Devin and Nathan Schiel typically use their scooters to get around their Del Cerro neighborhood. But over the weekend, their scooters rolled on the neighborhood streets for a different purpose.

“We were driving home like over there on that street and we just realized it was flyer, flyer, flyer, flyer. So, we hopped on our scooters as soon as we got home and just started discarding them,” said Devin.

Those flyers were very specific.

“Attacking the Jewish community and the LGBTQ community and various espousals of hate that really were non-sensical,” said Rabbi Devorah Marcus of Temple Emanu-El.

Marcus’ synagogue is near the Schiels’ neighborhood.

RELATED: Mayor Gloria says antisemitic and homophobic flyers found in San Diego

Marcus told ABC 10News the flyers were put on people’s cars in Del Cerro Friday night and in the San Carlos community on Thursday night by a member of an established hate group in what she calls an act of cowardice.

“I think it was someone’s sad attempt to try to intimidate us and to bring fear and intimidation into a community that’s really a community of warmth, of friendship, of kindness and of love,” Marcus said.

Those descriptors showing in these young boy’s actions.

“We didn’t want anyone who was Jewish to see these flyers because it’s really offensive. And, you know, this neighborhood doesn’t really need those flyers; this is a safe neighborhood, like I said,” Devin said.

“I wanted to add on to what you said, Devin. Not just Jewish people to see them but, everyone. We don’t want anyone to see those flyers. That’s why we woke up early and we started taking them off of people’s cars so no one would wake up and see that to start their day,” Nathan said.

A day that struck a chord with many in this community in many ways.

“It’s an exceptional act of love and kindness, care and concern for neighbors who are of a different faith,” Marcus said.

RELATED: City leaders condemn antisemitic, homophobic flyers found in San Diego

She added, “And, on the other hand, it’s exactly what I would hope and expect from all of the kids of this community who we raise together as one giant, we say in Hebrew, mishpacha -- which means family to love and care about their neighbors as they love care about themselves.”

And that’s why Devin and Nathan took this task upon themselves.

“We tried the best we could to get all of these flyers off and take the hate away,” Nathan said.

In a joint statement, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera, City Councilmembers Jennifer Campbell and Raul Campillo, and San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said following, “The Mayor and City Council are deeply disturbed by the discovery of antisemitic and homophobic flyers in our neighborhoods. Hate speech, like the language found in these flyers, has no place in our community. The City of San Diego upholds and protects the values of inclusivity and respect for all, irrespective of religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender. We encourage anyone with information related to this incident to contact the San Diego Police Department or Crime Stoppers.”