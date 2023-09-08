Tougher penalties proposed for spreading hate speech flyers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tougher penalties for spreading hate speech flyers are being proposed after several recent incidents in San Diego communities. Thousands of antisemitic flyers were left on cars in neighborhoods in Del Cerro, Allied Gardens, La Jolla, and La Mesa.

“What we’re seeing here is direct assault on the Jewish community in San Diego," said San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo. "They’re hoping to radicalize people who may have antisemitic thoughts but don’t act on them.”

Campillo is proposing making the spreading of racist flyers a misdemeanor, an elevation from its current status as an infraction. “Basically, we treat it like it’s running a stop sign or jaywalking," Campillo told ABC 10News. "We need to make the penalty harsher so it deters and prevents people who think they can get away with this.”

Groups that track antisemitism, such as the Anti-Defamation League, have seen a rise in incidents around the country. Over recent months in San Diego, there was antisemitic graffiti tagged at UC San Diego, a menorah statue was destroyed in the College Area, and a rabbi was assaulted while shopping at a College Area 7-Eleven.

Del Cerro has been targeted for the antisemitic flyers, which ABC 10News is not showing due to their graphic and offensive nature, multiple times. “I was shocked that it was in our neighborhood," said resident Lee Maio. "I never, ever thought that could ever get that close to home.”

Rabbi Devorah Marcus of Temple Emanu-El in Del Cerro believes the neighborhood is being targeted because of its large Jewish population. She suggests all San Diegans stand up against the rise of antisemitism because she says that kind of hatred does not only target the Jewish community.

“When you’re trying to isolate and attack the jewish community, it’s really only a matter of time before until you then see who else is on your agenda of hatred...Hate is something that fills you like a poison. And once it’s directed at one person and you justify it, it’s only a matter of time before you start spreading it to everyone that you encounter.”

Campillo expects to bring his legislation for tougher penalties to the full City Council for a vote by the end of the year.