Bodycam video released following Vista deputy-involved shooting

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has released bodycam video following a deputy-involved shooting in Vista in late September.

According to the department, deputies responded to the 1500 block of North Santa Fe Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on September 28 after receiving a report of a caller being threatened with a weapon at a nearby 7-Eleven.

The department said the victim locked himself in a car and called 911, and that the suspect, Omar Rojas, 21, slashed two tires on the car.

When deputies arrived, Rojas reportedly fled the scene, leading Deputy Justin Williams on a foot pursuit to a home on the 1500 block of Kiva Lane.

“The home did not belong to the suspect, nor did he know the owners of the residence,” the department said. “At some point, the suspect walks into a shed in the backyard and comes out with what appears to be a rifle and approaches deputies.”

According to authorities, Williams continued to de-escalate the situation before seeing Rojas with a gun.

After several minutes, the department said the suspect emerged from the side of the house and advanced towards Williams before the deputy discharged his gun.

After the shooting, deputies learned that the gun Rojas was seen holding turned out to be a pellet rifle. “Two knives were also found where the suspect was shot, the department said.

Rojas was taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked into the Vista Detention Facility for assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer, resisting arrest, and felony vandalism.

Williams, who was hired in late 2020, was placed on administrative duty and has since returned to full duty.

Critical Incident Video Release - Vista from San Diego County Sheriff on Vimeo.