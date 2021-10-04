Deputy involved in Vista shooting identified

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has identified the deputy involved in a shooting in Vista last Tuesday.

According to the department, Deputy Justin Williams has been placed on administrative assignment until being cleared to return to full duty. He has been employed with the department for 11 months.

The suspect, Omar Rojas, 21, was released from the hospital on September 30 and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, felony vandalism, and resist executive officer.

The shooting took place on the 1500 block of North Santa Fe Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when a caller reported being threatened with a weapon at a nearby 7-Eleven.

RELATED: Sheriff's deputy shoots, wounds suspect in Vista

According to deputies, the man said he locked himself in the car and called 911, and that Rojas produced a knife and slashed two tires on his car. Rojas reportedly fled when authorities arrived.

“Deputies tried to de-escalate the situation & ordered the suspect to put down the knife. At some point, the suspect produced what appeared to be a rifle,” the department said.

During the confrontation, Williams discharged his firearm, striking Rojas. The rifle later turned out to be a pellet gun, the department said.

