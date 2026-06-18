Banners placed on light poles in Oceanside to honor & celebrate local responders and military members

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – An organization called Mainstreet Oceanside in collaboration with the City of Oceanside have put more than 60 of banners on light posts.

“Every one of these banners has a story to it, and that's what I love,” Sean Chavez, Director of Ops for Mainstreet Oceanside, said.

They’re in different areas in the downtown area honoring and celebrating first responders and military from the area.

“This really was born out of a conversation about celebrating USA 250 in Oceanside style, and it really came out of let's honor our local heroes, let's honor local first responders and the military folks really because of the relationship with Camp Pendleton and what Oceanside is historically known for,” Chavez said.

Chavez said the 62 banners along Coast Highway, Mission Avenue and Pier View Way are sponsored by different groups and families to honor local first responders and military members.

“I didn't realize how emotional it was actually going to get. And so hearing some of the stories of the families, we have fallen OPD officers who are part of this, the families who are recognizing fallen vets, and just those stories and those connections was really strong for us,” Chavez said.

The connection of seeing the banners is personal for Chavez.He and his family sponsored one for his father who served in the U.S. Army.

“it's just, it's, it's a level of emotion that is just so connection, right, between me and my siblings and my dad and the rest of our family,” Chavez said.“And this weekend's Father's Day, and so for us it's something special too. I'm going to show him the photos and walk him up here on Father's Day and just kind of be like, hey, Dad, you know, this is you and thank you.”

The banners will eventually be taken down after Veterans’ Day.

“And have them available for the families to come and take them and honor that family member,” Chavez said. “But it does start that conversation of how do we replicate this in a way that continues this momentum and honoring folks like this, give more families opportunities.”