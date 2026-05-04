Authorities respond after mountain lion spotted in Escondido neighborhood

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Authorities are responding after a mountain lion was spotted in a neighborhood in Escondido Monday afternoon.

According to the Escondido Police Department, a caller reported seeing a mountain lion on eastbound Mission Avenue around 1:34 p.m.

Officers were able to follow the animal to the 700 block of North Grape Street when the lion hid beneath a vehicle.

Several schools in the area were placed on alert, and the Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene.



This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

