Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that killed Oceanside grandmother

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a grandmother dead in Oceanside in early June.

According to the Oceanside Police Department, 34-year-old Sean Richter is charged with suspicion of felony gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run with death in the death of 68-year-old Cecilia Shu.

The fatal crash happened on Sunday, June 5 around 8:19 a.m. on Benet Road and Leepish Drive.

Investigators say Richter, who was driving a black Honda SUV drove onto the sidewalk and hit Shu as she was walking on the sidewalk. Richter then allegedly made a U-turn and drove away.

Shu was pronounced dead at the scene. Police initially believed the crash was accidental and speed may have been a factor. Investigators also say Richter's car has been seen speeding in the area before.

After weeks of investigating, Richter's car was recovered and he was later identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody at the Oceanside Police Department.

Shu's family released a statement Thursday following Richter's arrest.