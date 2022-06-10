Oceanside grandmother killed by hit-and-run driver

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Loved ones of an Oceanside grandmother are making a plea for information after she was killed by a hit-and-run driver while walking in her neighborhood Sunday.

“Missing actually not just a piece of me. She was my mom,” said a tearful Enid Shu.

Five days later, Shu’s grief remains searing.

“The feeling that I have is quite a bit of emptiness,” said Shu.

On Sunday morning, just after 8:30 a.m., 68-year-old Cecilia Shu, a few years removed from double hip replacement surgery, was getting in her daily exercise. She was walking on the sidewalk along Benet Road near Leepish Drive.

Police say a black Honda SUV drove onto the sidewalk and hit Cecilia, before making a U-turn and driving away. Cecilia would die at the scene.

“Not a forgivable action … Don’t think it was fair that she was taken away from us,” said Shu.

Shu calls her mom a funny, optimistic woman who was enjoying her retirement and loved being a grandmother. Cecilia was making plans to see her newest grandchild.

“I just had a newborn two weeks ago. She didn't get to meet him,” said Shu.

Police believe the collision that killed Cecilia was accidental and speed may have been a factor. Investigators say the same car has been seen speeding in the area before, and the driver may live in the area.

Shu is appealing to the public for tips.

“Please call authorities with any information. We need justice for someone who has taken the life of my mom. That person needs to take responsibility and accountability for what they've done,” said Shu.

The vehicle is believed to be a black, 2019-2022 Honda HR-V. The vehicle would have damage to the front bumper and grill.

Anyone with information is asked to call Traffic Collision Investigator Clint Bussey at (760) 435-4412 or via email at cbussey@oceansideca.org.

