Arrest made in connection to San Marcos High School bomb threat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says it arrested a 12-year-old from Los Angeles County in connection to the bomb threat that led to the cancellation of classes at San Marcos High School on Friday.

The threat was made via a phone call to the school at around 8 a.m. Friday, and school administrators promptly put the building under lockdown. Deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff's Station responded to the school and searched the campus using bomb sniffing dogs.

After about three hours, deputies gave the all-clear, but since many students arriving at the school were turned away during the lockdown, the district decided to cancel classes for the rest of the day.

The sheriff's department says a follow-up investigation by detectives in San Marcos led them to the suspect in Los Angeles County.

At 7 a.m. Saturday, the detectives served a search warrant at a Los Angeles County home with help from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"During the search, San Marcos detectives were able to confirm the phone used to call in the bomb threat was in the bedroom of a 12-year-old juvenile," the press release says. "The juvenile was arrested for the bomb threat and released to the custody of their mother."

Deputies in San Diego County are not releasing more information about the suspect because they're a minor.

SDSD credited the following groups for their help on this case:

