San Marcos High School on lockdown due to bomb threat

San Marcos High School
Posted at 9:23 AM, Oct 06, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Marcos High School was placed on lockdown because of a bomb threat made against the school Friday morning.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says the threat was made via a phone call at about 8:06 a.m. Any students who were being dropped off at the time were turned away from the school, while people already on campus followed lockdown protocols.

The department says deputies were sweeping through the building as of 8:45 a.m. to make sure it's safe before lifting the lockdown. Cal State San Marcos' K-9 unit helped deputies during the sweep.

SMHS administrators sent a text message to parents to alert them about Friday morning's lockdown.

The school is located at 1615 W San Marcos Blvd. in San Marcos.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has reached out to the San Marcos Unified School District for more information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
