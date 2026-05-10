Amplified Impact showcases local talent for a cause

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A new kind of festival fundraiser is bringing music and community together in Oceanside to address a growing homelessness crisis.

Interfaith Community Services hosted Amplified Impact, an event featuring five bands, each playing on behalf of a charity. The winning band takes home $2,500 for their cause.

"And then each band has a charity that they're supporting, and the winner is going to get $2500 for their charity," Greg Anglea, CEO of Interfaith Community Services, said.

Among the performers was the band Powder, which finished as a third-place finalist. Lena Engel, the band's lead singer and rhythm guitarist and a Cal State San Marcos student, said the event meant more than just playing a show.

“I'm just stoked to be here and play with my best friends, honestly, and you know, just being in this positive atmosphere where everybody's just trying to contribute, like it was really heartwarming and a blessing to be here tonight,” said Engel.

Interfaith Community Services focuses primarily on helping people experiencing homelessness get off the streets and rebuild their lives. Anglea described what that support means to those who receive it.

"It's a sense of relief. It's a sense of safety and security, knowing that they have a roof over their head and that they can begin to stabilize and chart a path forward," Anglea said.

A recent point-in-time count showed an almost 14% increase in Oceanside's homeless population. Anglea said the organization's shelter is already at capacity.

"So we operate the 50-bed Oceanside Navigation Center in partnership with the city here in Oceanside. That shelter is full and so there's no places for people who are unsheltered to go on an everyday basis," Anglea said.

Anglea said events like Amplified Impact give the broader community a chance to be part of the solution.

"Together we can help people overcome hunger, poverty, and even homelessness. Together we can make that happen," Anglea said.

