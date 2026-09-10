'A life changer,' Oceanside veteran finds new mission in adaptive sports

Carnell Martin's home gym in Oceanside is stocked with dumbbells, weights, and a pull-up bar.

Every piece of equipment is fit for a Marine.

"Marines, we always gotta have our, our pull-up bar, so I, I have a pull-up bar here as, as well," Martin said.

Martin served in the Marine Corps for approximately 30 years, completing four tours in Iraq, one in Afghanistan, and Operation Desert Shield. But his path to the Marines was not something he had planned.

"Growing up, I had no intentions, no idea of joining the military. I didn't even know what the Marines were," Martin said.

When college did not feel like the right fit, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego did. He enlisted in 1987 and made it a career.

Then in 2003, his world changed.

"That was the initial push, the height of the war," Martin said.

His unit deployed into Baghdad after receiving information that Saddam Hussein was there.

"Our mission was to go and capture him and bring them back for justice. Well, on our way there, my vehicle got hit by an IED," Martin said.

An improvised explosive device could have meant the end of Martin's life.

But everyone inside the vehicle survived. Martin pushed through the mission despite the immediate effects of the blast.

"I was feeling dizzy, throwing up, lightheaded, light-sensitive, and I just kept pushing on with, with the mission," Martin said.

The blast left Martin with a severe traumatic brain injury that made simple daily tasks a major challenge. He was medically discharged in 2016.

"What happened after that was a life changer," Martin said.

With the help of Semper Fi and America's Fund, Martin discovered adaptive sports.

He tried archery, shooting, wheelchair basketball, and volleyball.

"And I just fell in love with it. I became that athlete again. I found my mission again," Martin said.

Martin competed at the Warrior Games and represented Team USA at the Invictus Games in Canada, taking home a bronze medal in indoor rowing and a silver medal in wheelchair basketball.

The impact of adaptive sports extended beyond his own recovery.

"I say it's been a life changer for me, but I also know it's been a lifesaver for others with, with my help," Martin said.

Now Martin's latest mission is coaching other adaptive athletes.

"It's almost like you're leading a team again; it's almost like you're leading that squad again, you know, you can't let them down," Martin said.

