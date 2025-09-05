5 people rescued on Oceanside beach

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Oceanside Fire Department says lifeguards and firefighters rescued five people from a near-drowning incident on the beach Friday afternoon. The incident happened just south of Lifeguard Headquarters, and at about 1:40 p.m., a bystander ran into HQ to tell lifeguards about several swimmers in distress.

OFD says the first lifeguard was on the scene within a few minutes and started getting people to shore.

The press release says five people were evaluated and treated; one of them was flown to Scripps La Jolla Trauma Center, and two others were taken via ambulance to the Tri-City Medical Center. The last two declined to receive more treatment, OFD says.

"The quick response by lifeguards and firefighters, combined with the rapid notification from a bystander, played a critical role in preventing further tragedy," the release says.

OFD says it is reminding beachgoers to swim near lifeguard towers and to stay alert about surf and rip current conditions.