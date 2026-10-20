North County Guelaguetza festival postponed for second straight year amid immigration enforcement fears

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A popular North County festival celebrating Oaxacan culture has been postponed for the second consecutive year, with organizers citing concerns about ongoing immigration enforcement.

The Guelaguetza San Diego festival, which had been scheduled for Sunday at Palomar College in San Marcos, was called off just days before the event. Organizers say the last-minute decision had to happen.

"We voted and it was unanimous that we should, for the well-being of the community and everyone in the county in solidarity with our values, that we should postpone the date," Cuetz Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez serves on the board of the Coalition of Indigenous Communities of Oaxaca (COCIO) who puts on the event. It's a festival meant to celebrate Oaxacan culture, traditions, and the diverse community. The meaning is in its name, "Guelaguetza."

"It means reciprocity, and it's a, it's a the value system of reciprocity and accountability and responsibility to one another," Rodriguez said.

Organizers say they chose to postpone because of ongoing, and possibly increased, immigration enforcement throughout the county. Last year, they canceled the event altogether, also citing concerns about ICE enforcement.

"They were already showing up throughout the county, so people were concerned really that they could show up outside the festival near the festival or people even leaving their homes anywhere in the county," Rodriguez said.

The festival has been a North County tradition for more than 20 years.

The postponement meant canceling contracts, buses, and vendors, but Rodriguez says it was necessary until things settle down. The coalition has already secured a new date for the festival, which will be announced soon.

"This celebration brings a lot of joy, compassion, empathy, to a lot of people. A lot of people, it shares diversity, it celebrates different cultures. It's about acceptance," Rodriguez said.

ICE did not respond to ABC 10News' request for comment about the festival's concerns.

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