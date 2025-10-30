NOAA Winter Outlook: Drier, warmer weather for San Diego region

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you’ve been feeling like it’s a little warmer than usual this time of year, you’re not wrong.

Experts from the National Weather Service say this heat isn’t going away anytime soon.

Meteorologist with NWS Adam Roser says Santa Ana winds are playing a big role in the warmer weather many in the valleys are feeling right now.

“We do have some Santa Ana winds today, which helps warm up the valleys a lot, so that's why you're kind of feeling it pretty warm,” said Roser.

According to the latest seasonal outlook from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, San Diegans can expect those above-average temperatures to stick around through the winter.

“It is looking like there are chances that we will be seeing some warmer and drier weather through the winter,” Roser said.

That outlook, released earlier this month, shows much of Southern California could see roughly 33 to 40 percent warmer-than-average conditions. The winter outlook predicts which parts of the U.S. will see above, below, or near-average temperatures and precipitation from December through February.

Meteorologist Casey Oswant with the National Weather Service says that doesn’t mean San Diego won’t get any rain — just that it may be less than usual.

“The outlook is warmer and drier for this winter. Now that doesn't mean that we won't get any rain, but it does mean we may see less rain than normal,” Oswant said.

She adds that residents should be prepared for those warmer conditions to continue into a time of year when temperatures typically cool down.

Oswant says this isn’t the first time San Diego has experienced this kind of dry stretch.

“We did have a drier-than-normal year last year. It was one of our drier years on record and so that is not really helping our fire situation for this year because we did not get a significant amount of wetting rain last winter,” she said.

The outlook also suggests drought conditions could worsen across parts of Southern California — raising concerns for those living near fire-prone areas.

Roser says that means residents, especially those inland, should take extra precautions this season.

“So definitely this winter, if you live anywhere near dry brush in the foothills and the mountains, you want to just be prepared for that increased wildfire risk through the late fall and into the winter,” he said.

