No immediate health threat from South Bay sewage issues: EPA

San Diego(KGTV) — Federal and local agencies are working to address air quality concerns related to recent border sewage issues, officials from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said Friday. Despite earlier reports suggesting potential risks from hydrogen cyanide, recent assessments show no imminent danger to public health.

While strong odors persist in affected areas, officials assure residents that there is no immediate health risk.

Earlier this week, UC San Diego researchers reported high levels of toxic gases in South Bay neighborhoods. However, County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas stated that a Hazardous Incident Response Team found no immediate public safety concerns.

“As Chairwoman, I want to reassure everyone that this is not an imminent threat, and it’s safe to be outside and attend school,” Vargas said in a statement. “Our county experts are actively gathering public health data and conducting research to provide the most accurate information. It’s unacceptable that South County residents have to worry about whether it’s safe to go outside."

The EPA said it will continue to collaborate with local environmental health officials and the Air Pollution Control District for further analysis. While the likelihood of hydrogen cyanide being a problem remains very low, additional monitoring will be conducted as a precaution.

The agencies are also stepping up efforts to monitor hydrogen sulfide level, which can cause headaches, poor memory, tiredness, irritation to the eyes, throat and nose, and more.

