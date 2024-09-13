Funding for more air purifiers approved to help South Bay families affected by sewage crisis

Several local researchers and health experts shared their concerns about the South Bay sewage crisis at a San Diego County Air Pollution Control District Board meeting on Thursday.

“What's really frustrating is that this community is already burdened by a lot of pollution,” said Vi Nguyen, a pediatrician helping take care of more than 2,000 children in the South Bay.

"We've definitely noticed something is wrong. Our asthma numbers are going up. There's a lot of kids coming in with bacterial infections,” she said.

Nguyen was just one health expert of many to express observations about the sewage crisis and its negative impact on families in the area, particularly children.

Earlier this week, a team of researchers from UCSD shared they found concerning levels of hydrogen sulfide in the air due to runoff from Mexico. Because of that, they temporarily pulled their teams from the area.

On Tuesday, the county of San Diego pushed back — Chairwoman Nora Vargas released a statement that read in part, "As Chairwoman, I want to reassure everyone that this is not an imminent threat, and it’s safe to be outside and attend school."

On Thursday, Vargas elaborated: "Our public healthcare director and our hazard teams have been out there and what we are sharing with folks is scientific information that we've received from our environmental teams. And the public health director has stated right that at this time there is no imminent threat,” she said.

ABC 10News asked the U.S. Enviornmental Protection Agency (EPA) what it would take for them to get involved. A spokesperson said the appropriate government agencies are engaged and responding to the situation.

In a statement they said, in part: "EPA has been in communication with local government partners and has not received a request for emergency response assistance. EPA will step in if appropriate agencies are not responding to the situation, or if assistance is requested.”

At Thursday's meeting, the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District Board received an update on the nearly 2,000 odor complaints they've received. They then approved and authorized an agreement with the County of San Diego to provide additional funding for air purifiers for affected families.

Many in attendance agreed its a temporary solution to a larger problem they are hope to continue addressing at its root.

10News also reached out to both presidential candidates and both California Senate candidates for comment on the ongoing crisis.

As of Thursday evening, only Adam Schiff responded, with a statement reading:

“Pollution in the Tijuana River Valley is a public health crisis and one of the worst environmental disasters in the country. There is no denying it -- you smell it in the air and see it with the repeated beach closures. That millions of gallons of raw sewage have been flowing into the ocean for years is appalling, and a grave environmental injustice to the residents most impacted. It's why I’ve been working with Senator Padilla and San Diego’s Congressional Delegation to tackle this issue head on and ensure we get the many millions more in funding we need to improve and expand operations of the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant. We also need to ensure that the sewage treatment plant in Mexico is fully and effectively operational and soon. The EPA must play a far more active and aggressive role in overseeing the air and water quality issues and do so with urgency. I will continue to work with local, federal and international partners to ensure that we address this public health crisis head on, and that the community has the resources it needs to tackle it,” said Adam Schiff.

