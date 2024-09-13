Mom worries about sewage smell impacts at South Bay Union School district campuses

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV)—An Imperial Beach mom is fed up with the sewage smell impacting her daughter's health and is worried about how it will affect other children and their learning at local schools.

On Thursday, Virgina Castellanos asked the South Bay Union School District for help in addressing the ongoing problem.

Castellanos' children attend Imperial Beach Charter School. She says she's already contacted the county and Governor Newsom's office about the issue, but she also wants to make sure the schools are doing their part.

Jade Li, 5, is dealing with asthma that her mom says has recently gotten worse. Just weeks ago, Jade was rushed to the emergency room in the middle of the night.

Castellanos says her daughter has had to add a maintenance inhaler to her asthma treatment.

The mother of three wants the board to be able to notify parents on days when the air quality is bad, regardless of smell, so parents have the power to decide whether to send their kids to school.

District superintendent Jose Espinoza spoke during the meeting Thursday, saying the district has sent a letter to the county asking for guidance on protecting its students' health.

He discussed the difficulty and confusion this week after a back-and-forth between county officials and local scientists about air quality.

Espinoza also said there would be a public health forum for families next month.

All schools in the district have returned to regular schedules after limiting outdoor activities earlier in the week.

