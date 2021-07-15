No charges 'at this time' for woman accused in husband's shooting death in Lemon Grove

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office is not filing charges “at this time” against a woman suspected in the shooting death of her pastor husband in their Lemon Grove home.

A spokesperson for the DA’s Office said Thursday that charges would not be filed as the investigation into the July 12 shooting is “ongoing.” The spokesperson added the case will remain under review as more information is gathered.

With charges not being filed, the DA’s Office said Gabriela Rose Shepherd would be released from jail. She had been scheduled for arraignment on Thursday afternoon.

On July 12, at around 6 p.m., San Diego County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Camino de las Palmas in response to a reported shooting.

Sheriff’s officials said Gabriela Shepherd called 911 and said she shot her husband because she believed he was an intruder.

Her husband, Noah David Shepherd, was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries upon arrival.

Hours after the incident, Gabriela Shepherd was arrested on suspicion of killing her husband.

ABC 10News learned the victim was a pastor at the Reformed Presbyterian Church and had two young children.

