Pastor's wife arrested for his murder in Lemon Grove

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The community of the Reformed Presbyterian Church is collecting financial donations that will go towards the family and funeral expenses for their pastor, 29-year-old Noah David Shepherd.

At around 6 p.m. on Monday, San Diego Sheriff's patrol cars and other emergency vehicles filled the Lemon Grove neighborhood of Camino Del Las Palmas. Investigators say Shepherd's wife, Gabriella, called 911 and said she had shot her husband. Deputies said Gabriella told them she had thought Shepherd was an intruder and was trying to get in the house from the backyard.

Later that night, deputies came back to the house and arrested her on suspicion of murder.

Shepherd was more than just a husband and father to two young kids. According to social media posts, he was also a valuable part of the Reformed Presbyterian Church. Members of this faith community said even though he hasn’t been the pastor at this church for long, he was an excellent leader who was well respected.

According to Shepherd's Facebook page, he and his wife have been married since 2016. ABC 10News checked court records and the couple has no prior domestic violence or restraining orders.

His wife is being held at Las Colinas Detention Facility without bail. She will be arraigned on Thursday afternoon.