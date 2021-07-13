Watch
Wife reports accidentally shooting, killing husband in Lemon Grove

Posted at 7:25 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 10:25:01-04

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (CNS) - A man was fatally shot by his wife at their Lemon Grove home while he was apparently trying to get in through the back door, authorities said Tuesday.

Dispatchers received a 911 call shortly before 6 p.m. Monday from a woman who reported that she had accidentally shot her husband at their home on Camino de las Palmas near Calle Norte, just west of state Route 125, said San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Mike Arens.

The man, whose name and age were not immediately available, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Arens said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
