Wife reports accidentally shooting, killing husband in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (CNS) - A man was fatally shot by his wife at their Lemon Grove home while he was apparently trying to get in through the back door, authorities said Tuesday.

Dispatchers received a 911 call shortly before 6 p.m. Monday from a woman who reported that she had accidentally shot her husband at their home on Camino de las Palmas near Calle Norte, just west of state Route 125, said San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Mike Arens.

The man, whose name and age were not immediately available, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Arens said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.