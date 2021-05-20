Nine puppies rescued from under van in San Diego to go up for adoption

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Nine adorable Rhodesian Ridgeback/Hound-mix puppies will soon be available for a new home through the San Diego Humane Society.

The puppies and their mother were rescued on March 25 when officers responded to a report of a stray dog who just delivered a litter of puppies in the Lincoln Park area. SDHS officers found the mother and her newborns sheltered under a van during the rain.

The eight-week-old puppies have been spayed and neutered, fully vaccinated, and are now ready for a new home.

The five female puppies will be up for adoption starting May 20, while the four male puppies will be made available starting May 22. Anyone interested in adoption can visit the Humane Society's website, search for the puppies, and follow the special directions in each dog's profile:

Torrey (ID: 724924), female

Azalea (ID: 724925), female

Cedar Creek (ID: 724928), female

Sunset (ID: 724931), female

Anza (ID: 724932), female

Cowles (ID: 724926), male

Woodson (ID: 724927), male

Fleming (ID: 724929), male

Balboa (ID: 724930), male

No owner came forward to claim the dogs. The mother dog has been adopted into a home already that fits her special needs, according to SDHS.