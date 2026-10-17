Newsom offers mental health support for USS Abraham Lincoln sailors

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Sailors and Marines who recently returned from an extended deployment aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln were offered mental health services Saturday by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

A statement from the Governor's Office said the support was being offered through the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics at Veterans Village of San Diego "to provide mental health services to sailors returning from the USS Abraham Lincoln, connecting military members and their families with support during a critical period of readjustment."

California has expanded community-based mental health services for veterans and their families across the state with $38 million through the California Veterans Health Initiative.

"California is standing up for the veterans and military families who have sacrificed so much in service to our nation. As the Trump administration continues its war in Iran and federal cuts threaten veterans' mental health care, we're bringing critical support closer to home," Newsom said in a statement. "Our commitment to those who served doesn't end when they take off the uniform and neither does our responsibility to families who have stood beside them."

CalVet Secretary Lindsey Sin issued the following statement: "As the sailors and Marines aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln return home, we want them and their families to know that California stands ready to connect them with the resources and support they need. Whether navigating the transition home or facing challenges long after military service, no one should have to navigate those challenges alone."

The USS Abraham Lincoln returned to San Diego on Oct. 8 after a near- record deployment in the Middle East. The Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier and flagship of San Diego-based Carrier Strike Group 3 supported military operations during the U.S. and Israeli war against Iran, dubbed Operation Epic Fury. It has a complement of more than 5,000 sailors and Marines.

It was at sea without a port call for 286 days, the second-longest deployment since the Vietnam War, with more than 300 consecutive days overseas. The USS Gerald R. Ford set the record for longest deployment by an aircraft carrier at 326 days, which ended earlier this year.

Veterans experiencing a mental health crisis, and those concerned about a veteran, can call 988 and press 1 to reach the Veterans Crisis Line. Free, confidential support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Support is also available online at vvsd.net/cohenclinicsandiego.

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