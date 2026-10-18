Newsom announces mental health care partnership for sailors returning from USS Abraham Lincoln

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thousands of sailors are home after a 322-day deployment aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. Now, California is pointing them toward mental health resources as they adjust to life back home.

California is helping connect sailors returning from the USS Abraham Lincoln with mental health services. Governor Gavin Newsom announced the effort Saturday.

The support is available through the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics at Veterans Village of San Diego. The clinics offer individual, couples and family counseling — along with case management and other support for military families.

ABC 10News previously reported on the challenges surrounding the Lincoln's lengthy deployment. We also spoke with Dylan Holden, a Navy veteran and mental health advocate — who didn't want to show his face at the time — about why it can be difficult for service members to reach out for help.

"Isolation definitely, you can go to a dark, dark place, not being able to message family or people that you usually might be comfortable talking to," Holden said.

He described the emotional weight service members often carry.

"Feeling like they can approach people and talk to, you know, talk to somebody. You're kind of like a shaken up champagne bottle sometimes. You don't really want to talk about it," Holden said.

I spoke with the clinic team on October 7 — before the state announced its partnership.

"The Cohen clinics provide evidence-based, high quality evidence-based mental health care on an outpatient level to active duty service members, veterans, and their families," a representative from the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics said.

Support isn't just for the sailors. Families can also get help navigating the transition — and recognizing when a loved one may need support.

"We're here with open arms, we're here to meet you where you are and support you," Shanae Ball, a licensed marriage and family therapist, said.

For service members hesitant to seek help, Holden offered a message of encouragement.

"Put the ego aside, have the courage to reach out," Holden said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.