New thrift store in San Marcos supports issues like homeless services and workforce development

SAN MARCOS (KGTV) — A new thrift store in San Marcos is combining affordable shopping with community support, directing all profits toward helping people experiencing homelessness and other social services.

Kind Threads, located across from Cal State San Marcos, is the first thrift store owned by Interfaith Community Services, North County's largest social services organization. The store offers clothing, jewelry, and shoes at budget-friendly prices, with special deals like three items for $5.

"Every size, every age, we just welcome with open arms," said store manager Ellen Pterudis.

The unique business model means every purchase supports Interfaith's programs, including permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness, workforce development, and food programs.

"That's the unique thing about Kind Threads is that when you're perusing and shopping and having a good time maybe coming with a coffee with your friends you know you may think you're just shopping but at the end of the day you're actually helping people right here in San Diego," said Logan Goverman, the marketing and advocacy strategist with Interfaith.

The store operates with environmental consciousness, recycling, and upcycling clothing while accepting 100% donated items. This approach aims to minimize the environmental and social impacts of retail.

Cal State San Marcos business students helped market the store to local demographics, recognizing the need to connect with younger audiences.

"They need our help in getting exposure and connecting to a younger audience, and that's kinda like where we stepped in and helped them kinda navigate through that," Eddie Lopez, a student, said.

For Pterudis, the store represents more than retail success.

"I'm overjoyed. I feel my heart just filled with the commitment of the vision of Interfaith and to be able to help people, help people," Pterudis said.

