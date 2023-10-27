New Terminal 1 entrances open at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Big changes at San Diego International Airport’s Terminal 1 are taking shape, with new pedestrian and vehicle entrances now open.

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority is giving travelers a heads up on the changes and are advising everyone heading to the airport to give themselves extra time because of potential traffic when navigating the new entrances.

Airport officials are also urging drivers to slow down, watch for signage, and be prepared to share the road with construction crews.

For drivers heading westbound on North Harbor Drive, they will see the new terminal entrance near Liberator Way. This will come up earlier for drivers than the previous entrance.

The new entrance for pedestrians will be near the intersection of North Harbor Drive and Harbor Island Drive.

Traveler Mike Pallonetti, who was heading out of town for the weekend, told ABC 10News he visits the airport monthly and has noticed all of the changes so far.

“Every couple of weeks, I’m down here and its seems like they're adding more and more,” said Pallonetti. “I show up and I see more panels down on the terminals. I’m not sure if they're working at night, but they're getting it done pretty quick, it seems.”

The new entrance will eventually connect to Laurel Street, and that is expected to free up 45,000 cars per day on North Harbor Drive.

Crews also have plans for the old Terminal 1 entrance. It will make way for the new Parking Plaza that is set to open next year.

“It is a five-story structure that will offer 5,200 spaces, which is 750 spaces more than the previous lot,” said Nicole Hall with the Airport Authority.

Phase one of the Terminal 1 project is scheduled to be completed in 2025.