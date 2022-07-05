SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Anyone heading to San Diego International Airport this week is being advised to expect congestion and delays due to the demolishing of the Terminal 1 pedestrian bridge.

According to airport officials, starting Tuesday, vehicles will be re-routed through the current Terminal 1 transportation islands for passenger drop-offs and pick-ups.

Those who use taxis, rideshares, courtesy vehicles, or rental car buses will have to cross the Terminal 1 crosswalk and walk towards the parking lot area.

Airport officials added, “Parking at the airport is extremely limited at this time.”

The removal of the bridge is scheduled to last through Friday.

The construction is part of the San Diego Airport’s project to replace Terminal 1.